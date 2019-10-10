Hiring in auto sector drops by 20%; IT Software still gives most jobs

The ongoing turbulence in auto sector took a victim in hirings as fresh job opportunities in auto industry dropped by 20% during September as compared to the same month last year.
The ongoing turbulence in auto sector took a victim in hirings as fresh job opportunities in auto industry dropped by 20% during September as compared to the same month last year. However, IT Software and BPO industry still continue to dominate the employment scenario with a 33% and 19% jump in new job opportunities during September, Naukri JobSpeak data said on Thursday. Further, an 8% overall improvement was seen in hirings even amid economic slowdown and negligible hirings in the preceding month. “After a flat August 2019, hiring has made a comeback in September 2019 on the back of strong growth in the IT sector,” Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said in a statement. While slowdown persists in auto and banking industries, all other key industries have posted positive on-year growth rates, he added.
Further, among key metropolitan cities, Hyderabad and Bangalore led the way in employment opportunities with robust growth rates of over 25% and 16% respectively. However, upward trend in hiring was witnessed in all the major cities. In Delhi NCR region, candidates from BPO, pharma and IT – Software were the most in demand and total new jobs increased by 5%. Auto and IT – Hardware dampened jobs in the region with a demand dip of 45% and 10% respectively. In Bangalore, IT-Software grew by 50% and IT-Hardware by 31%. However, in Bangalore, accounting sector hired over 125% more than last year. Pune too had a similar trend on accounting job increase. In Hyderabad, FMCG sector brought in most number of jobs with over 65% jump in hirings.
“Demand for professionals across functional areas like ITES and sales grew by 16% and 4% respectively while amongst experience bands, hiring for mid-management roles with over 8 years of experience witnessed the highest on-year growth,” the report said.
Previously, Naukri JobSpeak had said that the second half of the year will bring a large number of hirings as eight out of 10 recruiters who participated in its survey said that they are positive on hiring front.
