Hiring gets broad based with more sectors seeking new joinees: Quess

Hiring momentum will continue to remain robust in India, with more sectors apart from information technology looking to hire in the coming quarters of the year.

Apart from IT companies, which have been on a strong hiring spree in the last two years, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, supply chain and logistics, and manufacturing are seeing signs of positive growth.

According to Quess Corp, the company that runs job platforms monster.com and Qjobs, the hiring trend is getting more broad based with not just technology roles, but also non-tech jobs seeing an uptick beginning financial year 2022-2023.

Guruprasad Srinivasan, executive director and Group CEO, Quess Corp told FE that the company is seeing a good 20-30% jump in its hiring mandates in the current quarter over last year, and the momentum is sustainable for at least the next two quarters.

“We are currently hiring for June, July and early August and the demand is high as we are sitting with 20,000-22,000-odd open mandates, which will be well over 30% for the same period last year. The demand other than IT is from logistics, supply chain, BFSI, manufacturing, retail and telecom,” he said.

According to Srinivasan, there is a good bounce back in manufacturing with EV industry leading to significant hiring in automobile sector, and in the ancillary & component manufacturers for the segment, which is seeing a growth of 25% in hiring over last year.

Additionally, semiconductor industry is also on a good hiring spree. Hiring by telecommunication players has also picked up after almost two to three years of sluggishness given the poor health of the sector, while retail is making a come back after almost eight quarters of slow hiring momentum.

In terms of the roles too, while there is no sign of slowdown in the IT jobs, and these jobs continue to remain in majority, the good news is that companies are open to hiring in non-technology roles as well.

“In BFSI, hirings have started for roles like field managers, area managers, territory heads, finance professionals and also in sales and marketing. However, it is not necessarily the traditional banks that are hiring but more financial technology companies in the likes of digital payment gateways or digital payment operational companies,” Srinivasan said.

Similarly, in supply chain and logistics there are opportunities available for roles like warehouse heads, warehouse state heads and zonal heads, from companies not just in traditional logistics sector, but also e-commerce and logistics tech firms. In retail, the demand is up 30-35% over last year for temporary jobs.

According to Srinivasan, while there is no sluggishness being foreseen till September, which is the peak hiring season with the onset of festive period in India, it is a wait and watch situation with some fresh Covid-19 cases getting reported in the country. “We are not seeing any signs of hiring slowing down right now, but we would be cautious for November and December, depending on how the trajectory of fresh cases getting reported in some states pans out,” he said.