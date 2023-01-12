Hiring by other sectors offset slowdown in IT, BPO firms

Hiring activity in India’s white collar job market showed resilience in December despite slowdowns in some key sectors, according to Naukri JobSpeak, a leading job index, for the month of December.

According to the data put together by online jobs platform Naukri.com, hiring activity in December ended 4% higher compared to the same month a year ago despite global macroeconomic headwinds. The momentum generated in the beginning of 2022 sustained into the second half of this year compared to the first half of 2022.

However, a sector-wise analysis comparing Dec’22 to the first half of 2022 reveals a mixed trend. The growth in domestic economy driven sectors and non-metro cities has offset the slowdown seen in IT & BPO, resulting in sequential stability at aggregate level.

In addition, non-metro cities continued to outpace larger IT dependent markets. Ahmedabad led the list with 39% growth, followed by Vadodara at 29%, and Jaipur at 16%. Among the top-tier metro cities, Delhi and NCR and Mumbai witnessed 12% growth in hiring activity compared to the monthly average of the first half of the year. Similar trend was observed for Kolkata as well where new jobs created grew by 3%. On the contrary, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, largely dependent on IT sector, showed a decline of -4%, -7%, -11%, -15% respectively.

Further, the data found that demand for senior professionals has risen. The long-term demand for professionals across levels was stable throughout the year. Professionals having 16-plus years reported 26% of growth and the 13-16 years of experience segment rose by 15%. However, the largest segment that comprises freshers and mid-experience professionals remained flat.

Commenting on the report, Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com, said: “The Indian job market exhibited favourable hiring activity in 2022, with a 20% increase in new job creation compared to the full year base of 2021. However, we do witness a correction in key sectors like IT and BPO towards the latter half of the year currently being offset by hiring activity uptick in Non-IT sectors like insurance, banking and real estate. This reaffirms the multi-sectoral and balanced footprint of the Indian white-collar job market. As we enter 2023, the positive trends observed in non-IT sectors and smaller cities, keep us watchful yet optimistic with respect to 2023.”