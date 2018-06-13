Hiring activity sees 11% rise in May; here are sectors that are offering jobs

Hiring activity registered 11 per cent growth in May led by sectors like auto, construction and FMCG, says a report. (Reuters)

Hiring activity registered 11 per cent growth in May led by sectors like auto, construction and FMCG, says a report. The Naukri JobSpeak Index for May 2018 stood at 2,106, showing 11 per cent rise in hiring activity from May 2017 when it stood at 1,904. “The JobSpeak index continues to sustain the momentum gained and has shown 11 per cent year-on-year growth in May followed by an impressive 21 per cent growth in April,” said V Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com.

This growth is led by core sectors like auto, auto ancillary, construction, engineering & FMCG, he said. Suresh further noted that the overall rise in talent demand is a clear indicator of an increase in employment opportunities, thereby broadening India’s hiring outlook. Sector wise, auto and ancillary have been hiring at a steady pace, showing 31 per cent year-on-year growth in May 2018. Recruitment activity for construction and engineering saw a sharp rise of 21 per cent. In terms of experience, there was a steady rise of job creation for freshers with 15 per cent growth. Hiring for mid-level management roles (4-7 years) also rose by 11 per cent.

Sub-senior (8-12 years) and top-management (more than 16 years) roles also witnessed an increase of 5 per cent in hiring. City wise data showed that among all monitored cities, Delhi and Mumbai had the greatest momentum in hiring activity with a rise of 15 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. IT hubs Chennai and Hyderabad showed an increase of 13 per cent in hiring, while Bengaluru remained sluggish with 3 per cent. Kolkata, operating on a low base, registered a significant high in hiring activity with 38 per cent increase from May 2017.

The index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month on month. July 2008 has been taken as the base month with a score of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008.