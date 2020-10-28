  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hiranandani group to invest Rs 7k crore to set up data centre in Greater Noida

By: |
October 28, 2020 12:40 AM

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group firm, on Thursday said it has received approval from the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a 20-acre data centre park in Greater Noida.

Localised data centres, Debasish Sen, work from home, West Bengal government, broadband connectivity, Silicon Valley hub,Reliance JioThe park will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore (around $950 million). (Representative Image)

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group firm, on Thursday said it has received approval from the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a 20-acre data centre park in Greater Noida. The park will consist of six interconnected data centre buildings offering capacity of 30,000 racks and 200 MW of power.

The park will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore (around $950 million). The construction for the first building will commence in December, the company said.

Related News

Hiranandani group’s co-founder Niranjan Hiranandani said, “Yotta Infrastructure’s vision to support the Digital India initiative just received a big boost with the inclusion of our Northern India campus that will enable us to address India’s growing need for data sovereignty.”

Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani said that with the state-of-the-art campus, the NCR region will get its first hyperscale data centre facility. “The region contributes over 10% to the Indian GDP and has a huge concentration of enterprises and start-ups who need reliable data centre services,” he said.

The UP government’s cooperation on aspects like land allotment and open access electricity supply will go a long way to augment data centre infrastructure, he added.

Yotta Infrastructure CEO Sunil Gupta said work on the NCR campus is expected to start by December and it will be operational with the first building before July 2022. “It was a very natural choice for us to look at NCR to set up our third facility after Navi Mumbai and Chennai, given the growing needs of enterprises and intentions of hyperscale cloud service providers for expanding their availability zones in this region,” Gupta said.

In July, Yotta launched its Navi Mumbai data center park, Yotta NM1. The company had also announced an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to setup a campus in Chennai at an investment of Rs 4,000 crore (around $541 million).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Hiranandani group to invest Rs 7k crore to set up data centre in Greater Noida
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICICI Pru Q2 net profit flat at Rs 303 crore on higher tax outgo
2Nitin Gadkari seeks Walmart ‘guidance’ for khadi, village industries to ramp up MSME turnover, exports
3Appliance sales spurt 30% in Navratri season; e-commerce contribution rises