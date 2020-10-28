Hiranandani group to invest Rs 7k crore to set up data centre in Greater Noida

The park will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore (around $950 million). (Representative Image)

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group firm, on Thursday said it has received approval from the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a 20-acre data centre park in Greater Noida. The park will consist of six interconnected data centre buildings offering capacity of 30,000 racks and 200 MW of power.

The park will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore (around $950 million). The construction for the first building will commence in December, the company said.

Hiranandani group’s co-founder Niranjan Hiranandani said, “Yotta Infrastructure’s vision to support the Digital India initiative just received a big boost with the inclusion of our Northern India campus that will enable us to address India’s growing need for data sovereignty.”

Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani said that with the state-of-the-art campus, the NCR region will get its first hyperscale data centre facility. “The region contributes over 10% to the Indian GDP and has a huge concentration of enterprises and start-ups who need reliable data centre services,” he said.

The UP government’s cooperation on aspects like land allotment and open access electricity supply will go a long way to augment data centre infrastructure, he added.

Yotta Infrastructure CEO Sunil Gupta said work on the NCR campus is expected to start by December and it will be operational with the first building before July 2022. “It was a very natural choice for us to look at NCR to set up our third facility after Navi Mumbai and Chennai, given the growing needs of enterprises and intentions of hyperscale cloud service providers for expanding their availability zones in this region,” Gupta said.

In July, Yotta launched its Navi Mumbai data center park, Yotta NM1. The company had also announced an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to setup a campus in Chennai at an investment of Rs 4,000 crore (around $541 million).