Hiranandani group to build two more data centres buildings in Greater Noida

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group company, will start construction of two more data centers in its Greater Noida Data Center Park in January 2022 at a cost of Rs 2000 crore. Each of the two buildings will have a capacity of 30 MW and will be ready to go live in January 2024.

“Foreseeing an increased demand from the region due to digital acceleration, we’ve decided to commence construction of two new data center buildings of 30 MW IT load each from January 2022, much ahead of our earlier schedule,” Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure said, adding that the data center park shall be the largest one in the region.

The first building in the Data Center Park, for which construction started in January 2021, will go live for customer operations by July 2022 and will have a capacity of 30 MW.

This will be the first data center park in the region, consisting of 6 interconnected data center buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity, powered by more than 250 MW of power. The total cost to set up the park is approximately ` 7,000 crore.

Commenting on the development, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, said: “Data Centers are the hub of the digital revolution and the government of Uttar Pradesh has taken path-breaking steps, including a forward-looking Data Center policy helping and incentivising the development of high-quality large-scale data centers in Uttar Pradesh.”

“The Digital India initiative has opened up new avenues for businesses, and India has been on the upward trajectory with respect to digital transformation way before the pandemic hit us. The last couple of years have only reinstated the need to grow digital infrastructure in our country. Our data centre park in Greater Noida will go a long way to augment the digital infrastructure not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in the entire north region of country as Yotta continues to strive to bridge the demand-supply gap in the Indian data center industry,” said Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO, Hiranandani Group.