This speaker plays good party music

The ability of Bluetooth speakers to stream thumping music wirelessly anywhere—in your living room, at a poolside party, or even at a hurriedly arranged friends get-together—is one of the key factors driving the domestic demand for these devices. These cord-free speakers need minimal space, run on batteries and have hassle-free maintenance, plus being extremely portable are ideal for outdoor parties. Sensing a market opportunity, JVC, a Japan-based consumer electronics brand that is widely popular in India with its car audio systems, has introduced its Hip Hop Boomblaster RV-Y 40 speakers. The new multimedia speaker packs quite a powerful punch and depth with good sound, it retails for Rs 12,999—we take a look at how it performs.

Out of the box, you will be pleasantly surprised to find a visually appealing, barrel-shaped speaker. Setting it up is simple and straightforward: Hold the standby button on the panel for a few seconds and the unit will turn on, illuminating the LED light. If the unit has been in standby mode for a long time, it will turn off automatically. To switch the unit on again, just press the standby button the panel (standby button on the remote control only works when the machine is in standby mode).

You can select the input mode by pressing the input mode selection button on the remote control or you can press the signal input selection button the front panel. At my end, I inserted a USB drive full of my music selection from the 80s and wow, the JVC system came alive with 360-degree surround sound. The speakers deliver big, bold enveloping sound with a wonderful balance between hefty bass and smooth midrange. You can press the Menu button on the front panel or remote control to choose various options —bass, treble, mic volume, guitar volume, etc. However, please note, there should be no obstacle between the remote control and the main unit.

Moving forward, I paired the Hip Hop Boomblaster with my Android phone to stream music from YouTube. Here too, I got room-filling sound with powerful,great-sounding bass with extremely low distortion. With its dramatic styling and unique LED lights, the speaker is a judicious mix of good sound and style. With 1 x 6.5-inch + 2 x 2.5-inch drivers, 30W RMS and 360-degree surround, the speaker brings you perfect confluence of sound and light. It even charges your mobile devices; there’s a USB charge power out 5V 1A for mobile phones.

With a number of connectivity options, the speaker can be easily connected to various media devices using 4.0 Bluetooth. If you want to demonstrate your singing skills, there is digital karaoke and guitar input, to enjoy the unlimited music and fun. Additionally, the inbuilt FM radio system allows you to groove to the latest music.

Overall, the Hip Hop Boomblaster RV-Y 40 offers enough amplification to keep your party bouncing.

* Estimated street price: Rs 12,999