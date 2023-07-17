Hindware Home Innovation appoints Salil Kapoor as new CEO

Consumer appliance company Hindware Home Innovation Limited today announced the appointment of Salil Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective July 11, 2023. Salil Kapoor will lead the consumer business overseeing both consumer appliances and retail divisions along with the water heater JV with Groupe Atlantic of France. “His focus will be on fostering profitable and sustainable growth, while elevating the company’s market position in line with the long term objectives of the Group,” the company said in a statement. Salil Kapoor has an expertise in market expansion, innovation and building strong customer relationships and the company is looking forward to him strengthening Hindware Home Innovation’s position in the industry as a key segment player.

Salil Kapoor has previously worked with leading brands like LG Electronics, Samsung, Microsoft, Dish TV, and Voltas. Before joining Hindware Home Innovation, he was the Business Unit Head of appliances business unit at Orient Electric.

“We are deeply committed to making Hindware Home Innovation a leading consumer appliance brand and offer our customers with high-end innovative products. He is an exceptional business leader with an excellent track record across multiple leading companies in the consumer good industry. His experience and profound understanding of the consumer appliance industry aligns well with our growth ambitions,” said Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindware Home Innovation Limited.

Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, said, “I look forward to collaborating with the highly talented team and committed partners to leverage our collective strengths and further build on the company’s success, explore new avenues for growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Salil Kapoor is an Engineer and holds a Master’s degree from Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi. He also is the Executive Committee Member of the industry body, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) and serves as a Member of the Board of Directors at the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).