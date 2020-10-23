Hindustan Zinc working with stakeholders for sustainable future through smart mining

"Our sustainability goals for 2025 are the lighthouse around which we will plan all our activities over the next five years," it said.

Hindustan Zinc is working closely with stakeholders for a sustainable future through smart mining, making the processes safer and more efficient across the value chain, according to a report by the Vedanta group firm.

The company said that it has established sustainability goals 2025, in line with the emerging external environment, changing demand dynamics in a post-COVID world and developments within the organisation.

“We live in unprecedented times, which put to test the collective strength of our characters as individuals and businesses… we are working closely with our stakeholders to re-imagine a sustainable future through smart mining,” Hindustan Zinc said in the report.

The company said that it has deployed smart, interconnected machines in its WiFi enabled underground mines, which transmit data in real time. This allows for better planning and faster decision-making, while reducing overall downtimes.

Technology is also enabling the Hindustan Zinc to enhance safety in its underground mines, it said.

“In more high-risk zones, we operate drills and loaders from safe, remote locations. Further, we monitor all our despatches through GPS, as well as movement of men and machines, which minimises the possibilities of collision,” it said.

Deployment of these cutting-edge technologies comes at a significant financial cost, but the company views it as an investment in sustainability, which will provide significant returns over the medium to long term, it added.