  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hindustan Zinc Q4 profit rises 85 pc to Rs 2,481 cr

By: |
April 27, 2021 4:55 PM

Vinaya Jain, Senior VP and Head Finance said the company achieved lowest ever annual dollar cost production since the transition to underground mining operations.

Integrated metal production was 2,56,000 tonne for the quarter, up 16 per cent year-on-year.

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday reported 85.2 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,481 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,339 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.

Related News

The income increased to Rs 7,242 crore in the quarter under review over Rs 4,861 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

“Net profit for the quarter was Rs 2,481 crore, up 85 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent sequentially, driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost disciple,” the company said in a statement.

Company’s CEO Arun Mishra said, “We are conscious of the fact that the country is going through COVID pandemic the scale of which has not been seen before. We are doing whatever we can including supplying liquid oxygen from our smelters to hospitals in and around Udaipur. I am also happy to inform we exited the year at run-rate of 1.2 MTPA.”

Vinaya Jain, Senior VP and Head Finance said the company achieved lowest ever annual dollar cost production since the transition to underground mining operations.

He further said the company will continue its endeavour to improve business efficiencies and reduce costs through enhanced use of technology, digitalisation efforts, data-driven decision making and most importantly, investment in people capabilities to sustainingly generate industry leading returns and create long term value for all stakeholders.

The company said its mine metal production for the quarter was up 15 per cent year-on-year to 2,88,000 tonne on account of higher ore production, partly offset by lower overall grade.

Integrated metal production was 2,56,000 tonne for the quarter, up 16 per cent year-on-year.

The company further said project capex for the year is expected to be approximately $100 million.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Hindustan Zinc Q4 profit rises 85 pc to Rs 2481 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Institutional investments in realty up 21 pc in Jan-Mar; inflow may be hit in June quarter: Report
2Pi Ventures launches new fund for tech startups
3YoY bank credit growth to MSEs highest in February even as share in overall credit continues to decline