Hindustan Unilever to set up new subsidiary

HUL , one of the biggest players in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) value chain, missed analyst estimates and reported 9% year-on-year growth in net profit for the December quarter.

In an apparent bid to take advantage of lower corporate tax regime for new manufacturing units, consumer behemoth Hindustan Unilever on Monday said it would set up a wholly-owned subsidiary. The new entity will have an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore and will undertake manufacturing activities.

The subsidiary will benefit from a lower tax rate of 15% compared with the 22% for existing companies, excluding cess and surcharge. “The company sees growth opportunity in FMCG in the medium term. This subsidiary will be set up to leverage this opportunity, but it has to be in a manufacturing capacity, not for marketing activities. In the first phase, we will invest around `500-800 crore over a period of 18 months,” a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The board is yet to decide on granular details, including where the new unit will be located. “Overall, the FMCG market continues to grow and new opportunities are there. The new government policies will spur manufacturing opportunities in India. We have taken board approval, the work will now start right away,” the person said.

In an exchange filing, the company said the new arm “has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused.” HUL did not respond to FE’s queries until press time.

HUL, one of the biggest players in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) value chain, missed analyst estimates and reported 9% year-on-year growth in net profit for the December quarter. Volume growth during the quarter remained flat sequentially at 5%. The company’s December quarter investor presentation highlighted the impact of the challenging economic environment on consumer sentiment. The company said, “market growth continues to be sluggish; demand outlook [is] challenging” in the near term.

In November last year, the consumer goods major received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for the scheme of amalgamation of the merger with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. The merger pegs the valuation of GSK’s healthcare business at Rs 31,700 crore. Shares of HUL were down 1.42% on Monday, closing at Rs 2,216 on BSE.