Hindustan Unilever says cannot reveal details on Horlicks pursuit

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 6:53 PM

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of Unilever Plc, on Thursday said it cannot disclose details on whether it is planning to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Indian Horlicks nutrition business, citing confidentiality obligations.

The GSK business, which includes the popular malt-based drinks Horlicks and Boost, is likely to fetch less than billion, people close to the deal has told Reuters.

