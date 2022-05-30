Hindustan Copper PBT soars 338%

Hindustan Copper, a CPSE under the ministry of mines, has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of 381.76 crore, a surge of 338%, and a net turnover of 1,812 crore for the year 2021-22.

The EBITDA margin has risen to 31%, registering a robust growth over the previous year. The profitability reported is after providing the pending revision of workers’ wages since November 2017, having an implication of Rs 80.65 crore, the company said in a release. Profitability improved due to dynamic marketing policy, effective procurement of services, reduction of loans and rise in LME prices.