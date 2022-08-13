scorecardresearch

Hindustan Copper net profit rises 25% in Q1

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.63 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

Written by PTI
The consolidated income of the company in the April-June period increased to Rs 359.13 crore from Rs 278.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Saturday posted a 25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.08 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022 on the back of higher income.

