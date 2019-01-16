Hindustan Copper bets big on unused accumulated copper ore tailing

HCL had clocked a net profit of `80 cr in the last fiscal on a Rs 1,720-cr revenue.

Hindustan Copper (HCL) is eyeing a pot of gold from the unused accumulated copper ore tailing (COT) at its Malanjkhand mine in Madhya Pradesh. So far, due to the lack of a facility to process tailing or the left-over materials since the country’s largest copper mine was opened in 1982, COT had gone on piling up at the pithead to stand at 70 million tonne (MT) at present.

The state-run miner hit upon a plan to process such a huge amount of impounded tailing in 2014 and has recently operationalised a beneficiation plant to process around 3.3 MT of such materials, hoping to recover 313 kg gold, 3,130 kg silver, 545 tonne of copper, 19,800 tonne of magnetite concentrate and 17.6 lakh tonne of silica sand per annum.

“The COT plant has partially started and it will take six months to ramp up. The plant will be fully operational in FY21. Annually, COT beneficiation plant produces will be adding nearly Rs 219 crore to the revenue of the company,” HCL’s chairman and managing director Santosh Sharma said.

HCL had clocked a net profit of Rs 80 crore in the last fiscal on a Rs 1,720-crore revenue. In the July-September quarter of the current fiscal, revenue was Rs 469 crore and net profit was Rs 35 crore. As on December-end, the government had 76.05% holding in the firm which is the only copper miner in the country.

Sharma said there would be no dearth of the raw material for the COT processing plant since the company generates annually around 2.4 MT tailings from around 2.5 MT copper ore production at Malanjkhand. Only 1% copper metal is recovered from copper ore in HCL.

COT generation will go up manifold as the company enhances its ore production capacity to 20 MT by 2024 in phases from an estimated 4 MT this year. Apart from Malanjkhand, HCL operates mines in Khetri in Rajasthan and Singbhum in Jharkhand. Expansion of the existing mines and reopening of the closed mines would boost the company’s production.

In Malanjkhand, work on doubling production capacity to 5 MTPA from underground mining has started with an investment of Rs 1,176 crore for mine construction and partial development. Malanjkhand has so far been an open-cast mine, but the open-cast mining will come to an end in the next 2-3 years. The capacity of the Malanjkhand mine through the underground route will be ramped up further to 8 MTPA by 2024. Khetri’s capacity would be enhanced to 5 MTPA and Singbhum’s capacity to 7 MT by 2024, he said.

Also read: Recession warning: World’s biggest economies heading deeper into a slowdown

HCL will soon issue a tender for setting up one more concentrator plant, in addition to its existing one, for adding value to the copper ore. It will cost around Rs 500 crore.

HCL mainly sells copper concentrates since margins are higher here and does not have any immediate plan to set up a smelter for production of end products.