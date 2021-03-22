Hinduja Group launches new Berryllus Capital wealth advisory JV

"We are partnering with great optimism on Beryllus Capital with Focus Financial Partners," said G.P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group.

The UK-headquartered Hinduja Group on Monday announced the launch of Berryllus Capital, a new joint venture (JV) focussed on investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory for ultra-high net worth families around the world.

The new JV with NASDAQ-listed Focus Financial Partners Inc, a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, is dubbed a multi-family office that will cater to some of the most prominent families in the world through offices in London, Geneva and Singapore. The firm will provide advice and integrated strategies for managing client investments, philanthropic endeavours and legacies.

“This is an important strategic alliance. Beryllus Capital will address the bespoke needs of ultra-high net worth families on a global scale, with outstanding professional and governance standards,” he said.

Founded by four well-known senior wealth advisors who are said to be focussed on the value of an independent, global, open-architecture approach, Beryllus Capital will be led by Amit Kotha, a founder and veteran senior wealth advisor based in London.

“Our strength lies in the long-standing connections that our founding partners have with some of the most influential families in the world,” said Kotha, who has previously held leadership positions at a global banking and wealth management institution in the UK, most recently as a Managing Director of that firm’s Enterprise Strategic Clients business, advising ultra-high net worth families in the UK, Middle East and South East Asia.

“The calibre and expertise of our leadership is also an important source of differentiation, and the Beryllus Capital team brings together outstanding advisory capabilities together with an integrated Chief Investment Office desk,” he said.

The new JV’s stated aim is to create access to diverse investment opportunities across public and private markets, with distinctive client relationships and a global presence.

“With the backing of clients with whom I have worked with for many years, as well as Focus Financial Partners, a leader in independent wealth management, I am confident that Beryllus Capital will establish a new standard for multi-family offices worldwide,” added Kotha.

Through its family office set up, Beryllus Capital said its deep connection with its clients will extend to managing the complexities of their personal and professional lives.

“Beryllus Capital will benefit from Focus’ expertise, scale and growing international footprint. Beryllus leads our expansion into Europe and Asia, and is another outstanding example of how we are expanding our presence in the ultrahigh net worth segment,” said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus Financial Partners.

The London-headquartered Hinduja Group owns businesses across sectors such as automotive, information technology, media, entertainment & communications, banking & finance services, infrastructure project development, cybersecurity, oil and specialty chemicals, power, real estate, trading and healthcare.

The US-headquartered Focus Financial Partners describes itself as providing access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms, who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.