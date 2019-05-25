Hinduja denies car collaboration with Tesla

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 2:11:21 AM

On reports of acquiring cash-strapped Jet Airways, he said, “As far as Jet Airways is concerned, you know, I would not like to discuss about it here.

While the SBI-led lenders’ consortium is still working on ways to revive the carrier, the civil aviation ministry has already awarded the ailing airline’s slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis.

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday clarified it was not holding any discussion with US-based electric vehicle major Tesla for a possible tie-up. Dheeraj Hinduja, a third-generation member of the UK-based Hinduja family and Ashok Leyland chairman, was responding to a query on some media reports that the heavy commercial vehicle major has invited Tesla for a partnership to help the company set foot in India.

While declaring Ashok Leyland’s financial performance for FY19, Hinduja denied the reports and said they were not looking at collaborations on cars. “I have said many times. We really are not looking at any collaboration on cars. That is not an area we are focused upon. Nor has Tesla been in touch with us. Just clarifying on that,” he said.

He said the electric vehicle business was a new sector and the technology was evolving fast. “We are happy to have discussions with people who have been in this sector and have better knowledge in this sector,” he said.

On reports of acquiring cash-strapped Jet Airways, he said, “As far as Jet Airways is concerned, you know, I would not like to discuss about it here. I would only say that the group is evaluating the opportunity.”

“It is very premature. The group is looking at it, evaluating it,” Hinduja said.Hinduja Group has businesses in automotive, energy, infrastructure, finance and banking, IT&ITeS, media and healthcare.

Lenders to the full-service carrier, which temporarily ended operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors.
While the SBI-led lenders’ consortium is still working on ways to revive the carrier, the civil aviation ministry has already awarded the ailing airline’s slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Hinduja denies car collaboration with Tesla
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition