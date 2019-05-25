Hinduja denies car collaboration with Tesla

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday clarified it was not holding any discussion with US-based electric vehicle major Tesla for a possible tie-up. Dheeraj Hinduja, a third-generation member of the UK-based Hinduja family and Ashok Leyland chairman, was responding to a query on some media reports that the heavy commercial vehicle major has invited Tesla for a partnership to help the company set foot in India. While declaring Ashok Leyland\u2019s financial performance for FY19, Hinduja denied the reports and said they were not looking at collaborations on cars. \u201cI have said many times. We really are not looking at any collaboration on cars. That is not an area we are focused upon. Nor has Tesla been in touch with us. Just clarifying on that,\u201d he said. He said the electric vehicle business was a new sector and the technology was evolving fast. \u201cWe are happy to have discussions with people who have been in this sector and have better knowledge in this sector,\u201d he said. On reports of acquiring cash-strapped Jet Airways, he said, \u201cAs far as Jet Airways is concerned, you know, I would not like to discuss about it here. I would only say that the group is evaluating the opportunity.\u201d \u201cIt is very premature. The group is looking at it, evaluating it,\u201d Hinduja said.Hinduja Group has businesses in automotive, energy, infrastructure, finance and banking, IT&ITeS, media and healthcare. Lenders to the full-service carrier, which temporarily ended operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors. While the SBI-led lenders\u2019 consortium is still working on ways to revive the carrier, the civil aviation ministry has already awarded the ailing airline\u2019s slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis.