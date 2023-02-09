Hindalco Q3 FY22 net profit falls to less than half, Aditya Birla group firm hit by costs, macro environment

Hindalco’s revenue for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 rose 6% on-year to Rs 53,151 crore, mainly helped by better realisations and higher volumes in India business.

Aditya Birla group company Hindalco Industries today reported its fiscal third-quarter net profit fell 63% on-year to Rs 1362 crore, as the company battled ‘rising input costs and unfavourable macros’. Hindalco’s revenue for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 rose 6% on-year to Rs 53,151 crore, mainly helped by better realisations and higher volumes in India business, the company said in a statement. “We are seeing core industries worldwide being buffeted by macro-economic and inflationary cost pressures…” Hindalco Managing Director Satish Pai said. “Though the India Aluminium upstream business EBITDA came under pressure from the surge in input costs and lower realisations, this was partially offset by higher volumes,” he added.

