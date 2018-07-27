Hindalco arm Novelis to buy Aleris for $2.58 billion

Aleris will help Hindalco foray into the high-end aerospace segment and also diversify the product mix. (Reuters)

Aluminium major Hindalco’s subsidiary Novelis on Thursday announced it was buying US-based Aleris which makes aluminium rolled products for an enterprise value of $2.58 billion. At an expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $360 million for Aleris, the acquisition is valued at a multiple of 7.2 times. With this, Novelis and Aleris will contribute around 70% of the total $21 billion revenues of Hindalco; the company’s value-added product capacity will increase to 4.7 million tonnes per annum.

The deal will be funded through debt, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at a press conference. Novelis, which currently has a net debt of $3.5 billion, will take on about $1.8 billion of debt from Aleris. “We have multiple options,” the management said, without specifying how it would raise the resources.

Birla said following the acquisition, the leverage of the combined entity will be just below 4 times but would come down to approximately 3 times in about two years.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities had written, in anticipation of the transaction, that Hindalco’s leverage ratio was expected to stay comfortable after the Aleris acquisition. “While net debt/Ebitda will initially increase to 3.7X from 2.8X, we expect it to decline to 3X/2.5X over FY2019/2020E given Hindalco’s strong free cash flow,” the analysts observed. The acquisition, the analysts believe, could be earnings accretive in two to three years. “Aleris has the potential to increase adjusted Ebitda to $ 310-325 million by CY2019,” they wrote.

Aleris will help Hindalco foray into the high-end aerospace segment and also diversify the product mix. Birla said it would help integrate the companies’ assets in Asia in recycling, casting, rolling, finishing capabilities and enhance efficiencies, making for a solid presence in Asia. “This deal therefore helps to meet the growing demand in the fastest growing aluminium automotive market, China,” Birla said.

Aleris’ revenues are in the region of $3 billion and it has 13 manufacturing facilities across three continents.

Novelis has 24 manufacturing locations across four continents. Aleris has recently invested about $900 million in the automotive and aerospace businesses. It has also commissioned its Zhenjiang facility, located near Novelis’ facility in Changzou, China.

The deal changes the product mix of the combined entity. Novelis’ product mix now consists mainly of cans with a share of 61%, followed by auto products that contribute 20% and specialties at 19%. Following the acquisition, the aero segment is expected to contribute 4% of the product mix while building and construction and others will chip in with 8%.

Novelis CEO and president Steven Fisher said the synergies from the transactions would flow in two buckets. “We will see the traditional synergies within two to three years, primarily in the operations and the supply chain. The other bucket, which is the integration of our Asian assets, comprising backward integration specifically in China, will come post the acquisition,” Fisher said.

The deal comprises an earn-out component, linked to achievements, beyond base business plan during the calendar year 2018-2020 for North America with a cumulative cap of $50 million.