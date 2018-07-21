Himachal Pradesh to buy electricity from small power projects: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Express Photo)

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) will purchase power produced by small power projects of up to 25 MW capacity in order to help the producers and attract more investment in energy sector, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today. The chief minister was speaking while presiding over a seminar on ‘Speedy Development of Hydro Electric Projects in Himachal Pradesh’.

The event was organised by Bonafide Himachalis Hydro Power Developers and Himalaya Power Producers Association in collaboration with Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Thakur said the state has identified potential of over 27,000 MW, which once fully harnessed have the potential to transform the economy of Himachal Pradesh. Till date only 10,547 MW potential stands harnessed.

The state government has set a target to harness about 182 MW potential during the current year by active participation of private and public sectors, for which it was providing several incentives to the power producers.

He also said the power producers will be independent to sell the electricity generated by them to other interested buyers and a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of Power Minister to look into the issues raised by the power producers of the state. The CM also indicated that efforts will be made to simplify procedures for giving clearances for setting up of power projects.

Thakur said the state government already deferred the royalty at the rate of 12 per cent for the first 12 years for upcoming projects, which will immensely benefit the power producers. Bonafide Himachalis Hydro Developers and Himalaya Power Producers Association presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to the chief minister towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on the occasion.

MPP and Power Minister Anil Sharma said power and tourism sector has immense potential for making the state economically self-sufficient and providing employment opportunities to the youth.