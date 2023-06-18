Hilton India ranked top company to work for – Here’s what survey says

Hilton India has been recognised as the country’s top company to work for by Great Place to Work, a global research and consulting firm. Last year, Great Place to Work conducted a survey of over 1,300 companies in India and the top 100 companies, representing more than 450,000 employees, were awarded

The ‘Trust Index Survey‘ conducted by Great Place to Work assessed employees’ perceptions of leadership, organisational culture and trust, which played a crucial role in selecting the best workplaces in the country. Hilton received high scores in areas such as team members’ recognition of diversity and equity in the workplace, trust in the leadership team, and pride in the company’s values and vision. This honour marks the first time a hospitality brand has received such recognition.

Every year, Great Place to Work conducts a comprehensive workplace culture assessment to identify India’s 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For.’ In 2022, Hilton achieved recognition for its outstanding workplace culture and was named one of the ‘World’s Best Workplaces’ by Great Place to Work, securing the impressive No. 2 spot among the top 25 companies. Notably, Hilton remains the sole hospitality company to feature on this list.

Over the years, Hilton has consistently strengthened its workplace culture since initially receiving this accolade in 2016. Navjit Ahluwalia, the country head of Hilton India, expressed profound gratitude for being ranked as the No. 1 company among India’s ‘Best Companies to Work for 2023’, particularly in the hotels and resorts industry.

The award arrives at a time as Hilton commemorates its annual ‘Team Member Appreciation Week’, a celebration dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of its dedicated workforce. Sabu Raghavan, vice president, human resources, India, Hilton, said, “We are extremely grateful to our 4,000 team members in India for embodying and living the brand values of Hilton.”