Hilton, Dangayach Group to bring Waldorf Astoria to India

Hilton and Dangayach Group on Wednesday announced the launch of Waldorf Astoria Jaipur, marking the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in India. The signing of a branding and management agreement was held in Bengaluru.

Waldorf Astoria comprises a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties across the globe. The luxury brand is on a growth path with a pipeline of 27 properties across the world.

Commenting on the development, Christopher J Nassetta, president & chief executive officer of Hilton, said, “We are excited to partner with Dangayach Group to bring Waldorf Astoria Jaipur to life. India is a key market for Hilton, and this hotel will set a new benchmark for luxury in Jaipur. Jaipur has a rich culture and history, home to many architectural jewels, and we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences in this incredible landscape.”

Waldorf Astoria Jaipur will be spread over 22 acres and will overlook the Aravalli Hills. It will include 51 expansive pool villas and 174 rooms, besides Peacock Alley, the iconic lounge and bar synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand.

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “The launch of Waldorf Astoria in India marks a significant milestone in the growth of our portfolio in the country. With the Conrad, Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton brands already present, this debut will be a springboard for Hilton’s continued expansion across the Indian sub-continent.”

Atul Dangayach, managing director, Dangayach Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with a trusted global hospitality company like Hilton to bring the iconic Waldorf Astoria to India. We are confident that the first-ever Waldorf Astoria in India will be sought-after for high-end destination events.”

Waldorf Astoria Jaipur will join Hilton’s existing portfolio of 24 operating hotels and resorts, and 13 that are in the pipeline, across India. The addition of the Waldorf Astoria brand in India brings Hilton’s portfolio of brands across the country to six.