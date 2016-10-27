Hike Messenger begins to roll out video calling

Video calling on Hike is a simple and easy to use feature that works on a single tap that is integrated into chat threads with friends.

Hike Messenger, India’s home grown messaging platform, has launched video calling feature for all of its users. Video calling, the beta of which was rolled out in September this year to a select set of less than a hundred thousand, will now begin to rollout to the entire user base starting with Android users this week.

Video calling on Hike is a simple and easy to use feature that works on a single tap that is integrated into chat threads with friends. The feature has been built for a reliable and high quality video experience that works even under challenging network conditions, including good quality 2G, said a Hike press release.

Hike had launched one-on-one and group (100 member) audio calls in September 2015.