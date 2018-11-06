Higher gas volumes propel GAIL’s net by 50% in second quarter

The revenue of the gas marketer increased 55% to Rs 19,641 crore in the quarter under review compared with Rs 12,683 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

On the back of a 14% higher natural gas marketing volumes and an 11% increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transmission, state-run GAIL (India) reported a 50% jump in net profit to Rs 1,963 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 compared with Rs 1,310 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The revenue of the gas marketer increased 55% to Rs 19,641 crore in the quarter under review compared with Rs 12,683 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The company is benefiting from the increasing consumption of gas in the economy as the country aims to use 15% gas in its energy mix by 2030 compared with 6.5% at present.

According to data by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the country consumed 15.1 bcm of gas in the second quarter of FY19 compared with 12.92 bcm in the corresponding period a year ago.

Also, LPG consumption has been increasing continuously for the last 61 months up to September 2018 due to the government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana which provides partly-free LPG connections to poor households.

Apart from natural gas, the company also sells petrochemicals and liquid hydrogen. The petrochemical segment showed marked improvement in physical volume growth though margin was under pressure due to increase in input cost primarily due to increase in crude price and adverse exchange rate, the company said in a statement released on Monday.

In the September quarter, the company got additional Rs 194 crore due to an upward revision of gas pipeline tariff by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

GAIL shares gained Rs 2.25 apiece on Monday to close 0.61% higher at Rs 371.30 on a day benchmark Sensex lost 0.17%.