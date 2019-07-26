Higher depreciation, commodity prices dent Maruti Suzuki’s Q1 results, net profit down 27% on year

India's largest auto-maker Maruti Suzuki's net profit dropped 27% on year, dented by higher depreciation expense and adverse commodity prices in the quarter.
India’s largest auto-maker Maruti Suzuki’s net profit dropped 27% on year, dented by higher depreciation expense and adverse commodity prices in the quarter. Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit came in 27.3% lower at Rs 1433.55 crore. The earnings came in higher than street estimates, as a poll of CNBC TV18 analysts had expected a net profit of Rs 1,350 crore. The firm reported a 14.1% jump in net sales to Rs 18,735.20 crore. Amid a slowdown in the auto sector, the Company sold a total of 4,02,594 vehicles during the Quarter, lower by 17.9% compared to the same period previous year. Apart from higher depreciation and adverse commodity prices, higher sales promotion expense and lower capacity utilisation also weigh on the results.
Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit drops 27% on year to Rs 1,435.50 crore; key figures in a nutshell
- Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit came in 27.3% lower at Rs 1433.55 crore. The firm had reported a profit of Rs 1,975 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal.
- The firm reported a 14.1% jump in net sales to Rs 18,735.20 crore. In the comparable period previous year, the automaker had reported a total revenue of Rs 22,459 crore.
- The EBITDA dropped 39% on-year to Rs 2,048 crore. The comparable figure in the previous year was Rs 3,330 crore.
- Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 4,02,594 vehicles during the Quarter, lower by 17.9% compared to the same period previous year. The Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,74,481 units, lower by 19.3%. Exports were at 28,113 units in the quarter.
- Among the key positives going forward is a strong product portfolio, and benign commodity prices. However, the firm noted that there is uncertainty from interest rate moves, fuel prices, foreign exchange and demand environment.
- Higher fair value gain on invested surplus and cost reduction efforts were also among the key positives in the quarter.
- Higher depreciation expense, lower capacity utilisation, adverse commodity prices and higher sales promotion expense were the biggest dampeners.
