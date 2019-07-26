Higher depreciation, commodity prices dent Maruti Suzuki’s Q1 results, net profit down 27% on year

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit came in 27.3% lower at Rs 1,433.55 crore.

India’s largest auto-maker Maruti Suzuki’s net profit dropped 27% on year, dented by higher depreciation expense and adverse commodity prices in the quarter. Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit came in 27.3% lower at Rs 1433.55 crore. The earnings came in higher than street estimates, as a poll of CNBC TV18 analysts had expected a net profit of Rs 1,350 crore. The firm reported a 14.1% jump in net sales to Rs 18,735.20 crore. Amid a slowdown in the auto sector, the Company sold a total of 4,02,594 vehicles during the Quarter, lower by 17.9% compared to the same period previous year. Apart from higher depreciation and adverse commodity prices, higher sales promotion expense and lower capacity utilisation also weigh on the results.

Also read: Share Market Today | Live: Sensex inches higher, Nifty near 11,300; Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank top gainers

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit drops 27% on year to Rs 1,435.50 crore; key figures in a nutshell