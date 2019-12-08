High performance, low cost: How Dell remained market leader in external storage systems

Globally too, Dell was the biggest player in Q3 2019 with 31.5 per cent market share, according to IDC. (Image: Bloomberg)

Despite businesses globally gradually adopting cloud technology to meet their enormous data storage requirements, the need for external storage hasn’t shown any sign of contraction. “The external storage business is on a positive growth trajectory in India especially due to the wide adoption of emerging technologies,” Amit Luthra, Director & GM – Storage & CI, India Commercial, Dell Technologies told Financial Express Online. In fact, the cloud has become a way of consuming compute and storage resources recently rather than just an alternative to traditional IT infrastructure. However, the building blocks of a cloud will essentially be a robust IT infrastructure, Luthra added.

India’s external storage market grew 16.4 per cent year-over-year to $101.8 million by vendor revenue in Q2 2019, according to an IDC report. Dell retained the market-leading position with a market share of 29.6 per cent ahead of HP, NetApp, IBM, Hitachi, and others. The company had also topped the leaderboard for the year-ago period with over 25 per cent market share. Globally too, Dell was the biggest player in Q3 2019 with 31.5 per cent market share, according to IDC. The company allows users to extend their data centre to the cloud, relieve their overloaded primary storage, establish a low-cost disaster recovery site (a facility for a company to recover its technology infrastructure and operations in the absence of primary data centre) and process and protect their data.

Interestingly, for a majority of India’s around 65-million strong MSME sector, which contributes 29 per cent to Indian GDP, the cost is not a barrier for full-scale technology adoption including cloud services, CRM, account management software, digital banking, communication software etc. Lack of understanding, a low impact on overall profitability are the top challenges followed by lack of skilled manpower to operate technology, lack of trust in technology, and lastly the cost of equipment, according to Yes Bank survey of 2,700 MSMEs earlier this year.

“We aim to redefine the economics of the storage through our solutions that can accelerate critical workloads from the core to edge to cloud, resulting in the lower total cost of ownership. We enable organizations to achieve scalability, intelligence, and cloud integration that they need to unlock the value of their data,” added Luthra. Dell’s portfolio spanning across solutions including all-flash, hybrid, file, and object systems etc. has given it the lead over its competitors. “This holistic portfolio solves a wide variety of workloads and customer needs, and fully supports a multi-cloud strategy.”