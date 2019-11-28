High fuel costs, forex rate variation led to Rs 4,685 crore loss for Air India in FY19: Govt

"Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs increased from Rs 7,363 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 10,034 crore in 2018-19 i.e. an increase of almost 28.9 per cent in fuel rates over the previous year," Puri said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
Increase in fuel costs and impact of foreign exchange rate variation were two major reasons for Air India’s operating loss of Rs 4,685 crore in 2018-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.”Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs increased from Rs 7,363 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 10,034 crore in 2018-19 i.e. an increase of almost 28.9 per cent in fuel rates over the previous year,” Puri said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
“The impact of exchange rate variation led to an increase in expenses from Rs 31 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 772 crore in 2018-19,” he added.
