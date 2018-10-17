High Court raps debt-hit Air India for suspending flight, says ‘why not close down throughout country, world’

The court was hearing PIL filed by Mohali Industries Association on the infrastructure of the Chandigarh International Airport. (Representational photo)

In a major embarrassment, debt-struck national carrier Air India on Tuesday got rap on knuckles from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday for shutting down Chandigarh-Bangkok flight. The High Court bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli directed Air India to give explanation behind its decision to stop Chandigarh to Bangkok flight operations which had been suspended in July apparently for the purpose of aircraft’s use during the Haj pilgrimage, The Indian Express reported. The bench observed, “Why do not you close down throughout the country and world? You totally shut down. Don’t operate a single flight.”

The court was hearing PIL filed by Mohali Industries Association on the infrastructure of the Chandigarh International Airport. The national carrier’s executive director has been asked by the division bench to remain present in the court on the date of next hearing, The Indian Express reported.

The court has directed Air India to file an affidavit of the executive director (operations) which contains the information related to flights schedule and also the load factor and the profitability of the flights. The information regarding profitability and load factor of its Chandigarh-Bangkok flight has also been asked by the court.

Meanwhile, last week, the central government had said that it is finalising a revival package for the ailing Air India in a month. “Whenever there is a need for financial support to Air India, it will be examined on need basis and such financial support on need basis will be provided. I only wish to tell you that all support will be provided,” Civil Aviation Secretary, RN Choubey had said.