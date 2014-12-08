High Court directive to DLF to demolish some portions of complex

By: | Published: December 8, 2014 3:45 PM

In a blow to real estate major DLF, the Kerala High Court today directed it to demolish certain portions of its apartment complex.

The court directed DLF to stop all further construction as per the permit granted by Kochi corporation. (AP)The court directed DLF to stop all further construction as per the permit granted by Kochi corporation. (AP)

In a blow to real estate major DLF, the Kerala High Court today directed it to demolish certain portions of its apartment complex, constructed on the banks of the Chilavanoor backwaters here in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai issued the direction while disposing of a petition by one A V Antony of Kochi against the construction alleging that there was violation of CRZ norms.

The court directed DLF to stop all further construction as per the permit granted by Kochi corporation.

Earlier, the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) had accused the Kochi Corporation of allegedly helping DLF to complete the construction of its apartment complex on the Chilavannoor backwaters by refusing to act on the authorityâ€™s directive not to grant building permits for constructions in CRZ areas.

In an affidavit, K K Ramachandran, member secretary of the authority, had stated that as per the CRZ notification, all constructions with an investment of Rs five crore or more required prior CRZ clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The construction by DLF was allowed without following the provisions of the notification.

The KCZMA said it had issued instructions to the corporation and the Ernakulam District Collector to initiate action against DLF under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. As per the report that was prepared by the Centre for Earth Sciences Studies (CESS), the property of DLF fell within CRZ I (ii) and CRZ II categories.

The KCZMA had directed the corporation to stop all illegal constructions in the CRZ areas. However, the corporation had failed to comply with the provisions of the Environmental (Protection) Act, it was submitted.

The construction had been undertaken after reclaiming ‘wetland pokkali field’ which had been classified as CRZ I (ii) areas as it was an ecologically fragile area.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dlf
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. High Court directive to DLF to demolish some portions of complex
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition