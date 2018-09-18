Hewlett Packard arm to start manufacturing in India

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, on Monday announced plans to initiate manufacturing of its diverse product portfolio in the fast-growing networking domain in India.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, on Monday announced plans to initiate manufacturing of its diverse product portfolio in the fast-growing networking domain in India. The move, which aims to support the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives, will also strengthen the company’s existing R&D capabilities.

Over the last five years, Aruba has invested close to $300 million in India towards product development at its facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company plans to increase investment in technology manufacturing capabilities. The products manufactured in India, will initially be targeted for the local market, but will eventually be exported to other countries, thereby making India an export hub for the company.

“The fast-growing Indian economy and highly-skilled talent pool are critical to the growth of Aruba worldwide. We are committed to fostering the development of the country and its people, through expanding manufacturing in the region. It is a matter of great pride for me personally to lead Aruba and to play a foundational role in its success. Data and connectivity are catalysts for growth in India, and Aruba is excited to play an important role in the growth story. We are already investing about $60 million annually in R&D and this will grow,” said Keerti Melkote, co-founder and president of Aruba.

“We are fortunate to have such a rich ecosystem of product development, software development and innovation in India,” said Santanu Ghose, director – India, Aruba. “JAM – jan-dhan, Aadhar, and mobile-connectivity have been hailed as the building blocks for economic growth as we march towards being a $3-trillion economy by 2020. Ubiquitous data connectivity will play a big role in this growth story,” he added.