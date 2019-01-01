Hero MotoCorp to step up focus on scooters and premium bikes

While Hero MotoCorp’s highest selling bike Splendor sells around 2.25 lakh units, the scooter space is led by Honda, which sells around 2.15 lakh units of Activa.

Hero MotoCorp plans to step up its focus on scooters having ceded ground to rival Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI), persons in the know of the development said. The Hero management is believed to have decided to pay more attention to this segment at a recent meeting.

The Gurgaon-headquartered firm now commands a share of 10% of the scooter space, down from around 17% in calendar 2015. Hero has so far been unable to win a big chunk of the scooter space, which is led by Honda’s highest selling scooter Activa.

Hero MotoCorp’s scooter sales growth could slow from 9.7% in 2017-2018 to 5.1% in 2018-2019 and pick up to 7.1% in 2019-2020, according to estimates put out by Kotak Institutional Equities. The scooters market has been clocking a growth of about 12% in 2017-18 with sales at around 65 lakh units.

The Munjal-family promoted firm will also look to gain share in the premium bike space, the persons said.

This market is dominated by players like Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield who together control more or less equal shares of around 26-28%. While Hero’s Xtreme 200cc sells between 5,000-6,000 units every month, the total sales of premium bikes — between 150cc and 500 cc — stand at around 175,000 units a month. Till the first quarter of 2019, Bajaj Auto was the market leader in the segment with a share of around 28%, as per KIE.

Hero MotoCorp dominates the entry level and deluxe motorcycle segment commanding over 50% market share — its best selling models are Splendor and HF Deluxe. Analysts estimate growth in the premium motorcycle space will be 4% in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

Analysts at Axis Capital have pointed out that “scooters and premium bikes are big gaps in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio with the market share in dismal 10-13% range in scooters. These gaps can be filled aggressively with new products and brand communication.”

While Hero MotoCorp’s highest selling bike Splendor sells around 2.25 lakh units, the scooter space is led by Honda, which sells around 2.15 lakh units of Activa. Hero has launched its 125cc scooter Destini and will launch its 125cc Maestro Edge by January 2019.

Honda’s highest selling bike CB Shine clocks around 70,000 units a month and Hero’s scooter Maestro sells around 23,000 units a month, indicating that both the companies dominate their separate respective segment.

“It will not be easy for Hero to make a substantial space in the premium bike segment because there is a huge competition from existing players and the latest entrants who have announced plans to launch bikes in the 250-400cc segment,” said V G Ramakrishnan, MD & Managing Partner at Avanteum Advisors.

In the scooter space, few years from now, the competition will intensify with the electric vehicles so the company has to be there with something that is exceptionally good product to sustain, he added.