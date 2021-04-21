  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hero MotoCorp temporarily shuts all ops

By: |
April 21, 2021 6:00 AM

Hero said the shutdown will not impact its ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter.

All corporate offices of the company are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very limited personnel are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services, the company said.All corporate offices of the company are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very limited personnel are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday said due to surging Covid-19 cases, it is temporarily halting operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its global parts centre.

Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days in a staggered manner between April 22 to May 1 basis the local scenario.

Related News

Hero said the shutdown will not impact its ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter.

“All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period. The company will utilise these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants,” it said in a statement.

All corporate offices of the company are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very limited personnel are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services, the company said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Hero MotoCorp temporarily shuts all ops
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Weaker the results, later the AGM
2Credit card issuances decline in Feb; ICICI Bank leads new issuances
3Domestic natural gas output two-year high in March falls 8% in FY21