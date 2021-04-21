Hero MotoCorp temporarily shuts all ops

All corporate offices of the company are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very limited personnel are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday said due to surging Covid-19 cases, it is temporarily halting operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its global parts centre.

Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days in a staggered manner between April 22 to May 1 basis the local scenario.

Hero said the shutdown will not impact its ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter.

“All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period. The company will utilise these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants,” it said in a statement.

All corporate offices of the company are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very limited personnel are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services, the company said.