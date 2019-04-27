Hero MotoCorp profit slumps 24% to Rs 730 crore in Jan-March quarter

Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 24.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in net profit at Rs 730 crore for the January-March 2019 quarter, on account of subdued volume growth and weak operating performance. The numbers fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 746 crore. The company said the fourth quarter of FY19 was a difficult period that saw the two-wheeler industry contract significantly in the face of external factors. Hero MotoCorp CFO Niranjan Gupta said rural demand has remained sluggish due to lack of finance availability. \u201cWhile there has been some recovery in the financing situation in the urban markets, cash situation is still not good in the rural areas, which is impacting demand,\u201d Gupta told analyst on the investor call. Operating profit margins contracted by 240 basis points y-o-y to 13.6%. Consequently, the firm\u2019s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) dropped by 22% y-o-y to Rs 1,069 crore. Both were again below Bloomberg consensus estimates. Margins have been on a downtrend for three consecutive quarters now. In Q3FY19, the margins were at 14% versus 15.2% in Q2 and 15.6% in Q1. Profits fell despite 16% lower tax expenses and lower other expenses of around Rs 400 crore. The two-wheeler maker\u2019s revenue from operations fell 7.92% y-o-y to Rs 7,884.96 crore while volumes fell 11% y-o-y to 17.8 lakh units in Q4FY19. Volumes declined during the quarter as vehicles became costlier post September when the Supreme court mandated a five-year third party insurance. Besides, costlier finance options also impacted demand. Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal said the market scenario was sluggish in several geographies during the year. \u201cWhile the near-term prospect of the domestic two-wheeler market is likely to remain challenging, the festive season, however, is expected to brighten the sentiment and revive growth in the second half of FY20,\u201d Munjal said. Gupta said scooter sales declined in Q4 and also in FY19 as the company could not launch the refreshed versions. \u201cWe are relatively new in the scooter space and therefore we need to do a lot more hard work to build the portfolio and make it complete. Customers need refreshes which we couldn't do and had to take an impact,\u201d he told analysts. While the 100-110cc scooter sales fell over 20% y-o-y in Q4, during the full year, volumes declined around 8%. Analyst at Axis Capital have highlighted that scooters and premium bikes are big gaps in Hero MotoCorp\u2019s portfolio. While premium bikes contribute just 1% to the company\u2019s sales, in scooters, which are 32% of the industry, HMCL\u2019s market share is in a dismal 10-13% range. Gupta said inventory level, which shot up due to poor festive demand, is at around 50 days and the company had corrected stocks in March to bring down the levels. \u201cWe expect some more correction in Q1FY20 so that we reach the normal levels,\u201d he added. Analyst at Nomura said inventory levels are still higher than normal. \u201cOur industry surveys indicate retails were flat in March and inventory levels still remain high at 7-8 weeks.\u201d Analysts at Jefferies said even from a medium-term perspective, Hero is likely to under-perform on growth due to weak brands in scooters, premium motorcycles and exports. \u201cHero faces structural growth and market share challenges in the medium term due to weakness in three high growth segments within two-wheelers viz scooters, premium motorcycles and exports,\u201d they wrote. Hero MotoCorp, with a market share of around 50%, in the two-wheeler market reported a volume increase of 14% y-o-y in the April-June quarter. During the July-September quarter, the company achieved its best-ever sales performance of any financial year by selling 21,34,051 units. In the December quarter, however, sales growth slowed down to 5.3% to 17,98,905 units due to rising insurance premiums, hike in fuel prices, the floods in Kerala and costlier finance options. For the full fiscal, the company posted a 8.45% decline in net profit at Rs 3,384.87 crore. While revenue from operations grew 2% to Rs 33,650 crore in FY19, total volumes grew just 3% to 7,820,745 units, against a nearly 14% growth in FY18. Operating margins for the full year skidded 170 bps at 14.7%. Gupta said the company has lined up a capital expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore for FY20, which will go in commissioning the Andhra Pradesh plant and adding BS-VI engine lines at its plants. The board of the auto major recommended a final dividend of Rs 32 per equity share. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid by August 28.