Hero MotoCorp, Honda sales dip; slowdown in motown continues in April

Two-wheeler demand remained lacklustre for the sixth consecutive month in April, dragged down by a steep decline reported by companies, including Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle. Analysts said purchase deferrals due to elections and high inventory with dealers led to weakness in wholesales volumes. Besides, price hikes due to new safety norms from April 1 weakened demand. According to analysts at Nomura, price hikes due to new safety norms from April 1 will also weaken demand in the near-term. \u201cWe expect the industry to remain weak in the near-term on high inventory which have increased further and rising cost pressure by price hike on ABS\/BS VI norms,\u201d they wrote. Manufacturers increased prices in the range of `500-7,000 as they rolled out products with combined braking system and anti-lock braking system features, mandatory for vehicles sold from April 1 this year. While Hero posted a 17% year-on-year (y-o-y) dip in sales, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Royal Enfield reported 31% and 21% y-o-y decline, respectively, in volumes. Volumes of Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company grew at a tepid 3% y-o-y in April. YS Guleria, senior VP, sales & marketing, HMSI, said earlier that higher insurance premiums and liquidity crunch continues to impact demand. \u201cIncreased insurance premium in September 2018 dampened the festival sentiments and pre-festival stock buildup was converted into high inventories,\u201d Guleria added. Two-wheeler demand slipped to a single-digit growth post-September when the Supreme Court mandated the five-year third-party insurance. Before that, growth rate was at around 20%. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, too, witnessed the sharpest decline in at least seven years, with top five carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, collectively reporting around 17% dip in April volumes. The last time PV volumes declined around 16% was in February 2013. Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava last week said it is historically seen that demand weakens during the pre-election months and he does not see a revival in the April-June quarter. \u201cFor some reason, customers are postponing their purchases during the election which has hit the retail demand,\u201d he had said. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai reported 19% and 10% y-o-y dip, respectively, in volumes, while M&M\u2019s sales dipped 9% y-o-y. While Tata Motors posted a huge dip of 26% y-o-y, Toyota\u2019s volumes fell 22% y-o-y. Mayank Pareek, president, PV business, Tata Motors, said the industry has recorded degrowth for the tenth consecutive month. \u201cWeak consumer sentiments are reflected in this demand degrowth and we have also been impacted,\u201d he said. N Raja, deputy MD at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the industry is currently experiencing a slowdown due to the uncertainty surrounding the elections and this slow pace is expected to continue until the new government is formed. \u201cConsumer sentiments have currently dampened due to several factors like tight liquidity, high insurance and high costs,\u201d he said. Analysts said selective financing by NBFCs are also constraining volume growth and weakness will continue till general elections as consumers tend to hold major purchases. \u201cFY20 could also be a challenging year for the sector due to the transition to BS VI norms from April 1, 2020,\u201d analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities noted. Commercial vehicles (CVs), too, remain muted in April with Tata Motors and M&M reporting negative sales. Ashok Leyland bucked the trend with a 10% y-o-y growth. Girish Wagh, president, CV business, Tata Motors, said purchases are getting postponed due to the ongoing elections and slowdown in infrastructure projects. \u201cThe industry is yet to recover from the revised axle load norms while the postponement of demand due to general elections have also dragged down the CV sales,\u201d he added.