Hero MotoCorp, Honda, other 2-wheeler manufactures to cut production by 15% during April-June quarter

By Pritish Raj As demand continues to remain weak, two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) have decided to further cut production by around 15% during the April-June quarter (Q1). The inventory levels of Hero MotoCorp, which has been aligning production to reduce demand since December 2018, is still around 50 days and the company plans to bring it down to 30-35 days by June. Hero MotoCorp CFO Niranjan Gupta told analysts in a post-earnings call on April 26 that production cut had been consistent across most manufacturers. \u201cWe corrected stocks significantly in March and brought it to 45-50 days and with further correction in Q1 FY20, the target is to bring down the levels to 4-6 weeks,\u201d Gupta said. Hero\u2019s volume growth slowed down to 3% in FY19 against nearly 14% in FY18, with ouput in March down to 5.78 lakh units, against 7 lakh units produced normally. The worst hit is HMSI, which saw a massive 67% cut in production in March and even then the inventory levels with dealers in the West and North India are elevated. Unlike nearly 4 lakh units produced every month, the company manufactured only 1.77 lakh units in March as demand for scooters remained tepid. This would reportedly be HMSI\u2019s sharpest reduction since it started operations in 2001-2002. Scooters, which comprised 66% of HMSI\u2019s total production of 58.94 lakh units in FY19, fell nearly 5% as domestic sales plunged 4.41%. Hero and HMSI did not reply to emails sent for this story. FE had first reported on March 20 that the two-wheeler makers including Hero, HMSI and Royal Enfield will be cutting production in March as dealers, flushed with high inventory, were unable to hoard more stock. Two-wheeler demand slipped to a single-digit growth post-September when the the Supreme Court mandated five year third-party insurance, shooting up the premiums. Before that, growth rate was around 20%. Besides, lack of finance options and price hikes due to the new safety norms dampened sentiments. With the country\u2019s two largest two-wheeler makers, with a combined market share of over 60%, facing severe demand crisis, experts believe growth in FY20 may shrink to low single digits, unlike over 13% witnessed in the past few years. Hero\u2019s Gupta said demand was unlikely to improve immediately and the first half of FY20 will see flat growth. \u201cFY20 is a tale of two halves. While first half will see flat growth, there could be some recovery in the second half due to pre-buying of BS IV vehicles,\u201d Gupta said. Analyst at Nomura said rising cost pressure due to safety norms and insurance premiums will continue to hamper demand. \u201cWe see headwinds to our 9% y-o-y industry growth estimates in FY20 due to high inventory levels and rising cost pressure,\u201d they noted. Among carmakers, Tata Motors is mulling to adjust production of its passenger cars such as Tiago, Tigor and Zest during the ongoing quarter, people aware of the development said. The company, however, will continue to produce its utility vehicles like Nexon and Harrier at the normal pace, since the demand for them is relatively better. The company's passenger car production in March fell 28% year-on-year (y-o-y). A spokesperson for Tata Motors denied commenting, saying, \u201cWe have entered the silent period and hence will not be able to respond.\u201d Last month, Mayank Pareek, president for passenger vehicle, Tata Motors, said production was adjusted as per the market demand. \u201cProduction plans every month are aligned with market demand. This is a common phenomenon in the industry,\u201d he had told FE. Toyota, which is known to keep a lean inventory pipeline, had trimmed production in the January-March quarter, and is also expected to cut output in the April-June period. One of the dealers said less stock is expected from the automaker as unsold units are still lying at the shelves.