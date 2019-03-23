Here’s what govt plans to fight rubber shortage

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 1:37 AM

Project Saamrath targets to up-skill 10 lakh people involved in rubber sector by 2020.

In Kerala, many plantations are left untapped due to the shortage of skilled tappers. (Representational photo)

Amidst an alarming shortage of rubber, RSDC (Rubber Skill Development Council) has roped in Rubber Board of India to up-skill 10 lakh rubber plantation workers in a year. The first round had pepped up skills enough to ramp up natural rubber (NR) yield by 16%, says a survey by RSDC.

“A structured post-evaluation survey, done after the first phase of RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) training, revealed that there is a 34% increase in the skills of tappers. Also, the monthly yield in the holdings tapped by those who had undergone training has shown an increase of 16%. Among the participants, about 40% were marginal farmers doing own tapping, ” says Vinod Simon, chairman,RSDC.

Project Saamrath targets to up-skill 10 lakh people involved in rubber sector by 2020. Skilling is crucial in rubber, as an unskilled tapper would not only affect the yield but can also damage the life of the rubber tree. In Kerala, many plantations are left untapped due to the shortage of skilled tappers.

“Most tappers have only practical experience.The RPL programme helps them to upgrade their technical knowledge”, says D Anandan, chairman, Rubber Board of India.

Country’s NR production stood at mere 5.6 lakh tonne, during April 2018 to January 2019. In the corresponding period the previous year, the production was 5.97 lakh tonne. According to Rajiv Budhraja, Director General, ATMA ( Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association), the domestic NR production meets only 55% of total NR consumption of the country. In the current season, import dependency is up by 30%, compared to last year, he told FE.

Rubber Board has undertaken to run skill training in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tamil Nadu, under MSDE’s (ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship) Saamrath .

