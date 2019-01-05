Here’s look at cars you may like to drive in 2019

To be launched in mid-2019, this currently-unnamed SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel.

Tata Harrier: A bold experiment by Tata Motors

To be launched on January 23, the Harrier combines Land Rover platform, Fiat’s engine and Tata’s design.

Why: We’ve briefly driven it, but would like to see how the product fares over the long-term, and is it really a better alternative to Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500?

Expected price: `12-18 lakh.

Nissan Kicks: Nissan’s legendary SUV heritage

To be launched in January, the Kicks has many elements from the company’s legendary SUV heritage.

Why: We’ve briefly driven it, but would like to see is it really better than Hyundai Creta, by comparing the two? Also, we’ve driven the diesel model, so look forward to reviewing the petrol.

Expected price: `8-13 lakh.

MG Motor SUV: Global car from a Chinese company

Why: Simply because we want to see how a ‘global’ car from a Chinese company—designed and engineered in the UK and China, and made in India—fares in the Indian market.

Expected price: `18-22 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300: The Tivoli with a new name

To be launched in February, the XUV300 is a sub-4 metre SUV based on SsangYong Tivoli.

Why: Move over TUV300, KUV100; the first Mahindra car based on SsangYong—the Alturas G4—wowed us. That’s reason enough to wait for the second SsangYong-based Mahindra.

Expected price: `7-10 lakh.

Kia SP Concept: The Creta rival, and its sibling

To be launched later this year, the SP Concept will be the South Korean automaker’s first product in India.

Why: We’ve driven a few imported Kia cars—Optima sedan and Carnival SUV—and look forward to whether or not this SUV will be better than its sibling, and closest rival, the Creta?

Expected price: `14-18 lakh.

Tata 45X: Finally, a premium hatchback from Tata

To be launched later this year, the 45X concept (Auto Expo 2018) is being developed into a premium hatchback.

Why: For years, Maruti and Hyundai have ruled Indian premium hatchback space. It’ll be interesting to see how Tata is able to craft a car that can compete with the Baleno and Elite i20.

Expected price: `5.5-8 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Luxury on a large scale

To be launched on January 24, the V-Class is a luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with 7-8 seats.

Why: We’ve driven the luxurious Mercedes-Benz sedans, and look forward to experience how ‘luxury’ feels on a large scale, and when it comes in the shape of a van.

Expected price: Rs 70-75 lakh.