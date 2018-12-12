Here’s how you can personalise chat background on WhatsApp

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 2:09 PM

Use different colours or simply import a picture from your gallery to make it easy on the eyes!

WhatsApp. (AP)

WhatsApp has always been experimenting, coming out with new features from time to time. Pretty soon, the messaging app is going to launch Dark Mode for its iOS and Android users.

The new mode predictably converts the white background to black as its brightness is gentler on the eyes. It is a good feature for those who spend most of the time staring at the smartphone for one thing or the other. An advantage of this feature will be possible increase in the battery life on smartphones which are known as battery guzzlers.

Not only that, the new feature will be aesthetically pleasing to the eyes as well as opposed to the now uninteresting look and the feel of the WhatsApp chat window.

However, not many are aware that users can customise the chat background with different colours and even use images from the gallery as wallpaper for WhatsApp chat window.

This is how you can do it too.

After launching WhatsApp app on your phone, visit Settings and tap a finger on Chats

Scroll down and Choose Wallpaper.

 

Tap onto ‘Solid color’ to make use of the preloaded wallpapers

Select Wallpaper Library and try different themes

Users can download additional Wallpaper package as well. The Wallpaper package has a wide range of better background images for those chats.

Tap gallery if you are more inclined to make personal photos as the new background for your chats

Choose “no wallpaper” if you do not wish to use any preloaded background.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Here’s how you can personalise chat background on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition