Here’s how you can personalise chat background on WhatsApp

WhatsApp. (AP)

WhatsApp has always been experimenting, coming out with new features from time to time. Pretty soon, the messaging app is going to launch Dark Mode for its iOS and Android users.

The new mode predictably converts the white background to black as its brightness is gentler on the eyes. It is a good feature for those who spend most of the time staring at the smartphone for one thing or the other. An advantage of this feature will be possible increase in the battery life on smartphones which are known as battery guzzlers.

Not only that, the new feature will be aesthetically pleasing to the eyes as well as opposed to the now uninteresting look and the feel of the WhatsApp chat window.

However, not many are aware that users can customise the chat background with different colours and even use images from the gallery as wallpaper for WhatsApp chat window.

This is how you can do it too.

After launching WhatsApp app on your phone, visit Settings and tap a finger on Chats

Scroll down and Choose Wallpaper.

Tap onto ‘Solid color’ to make use of the preloaded wallpapers

Select Wallpaper Library and try different themes

Users can download additional Wallpaper package as well. The Wallpaper package has a wide range of better background images for those chats.

Tap gallery if you are more inclined to make personal photos as the new background for your chats

Choose “no wallpaper” if you do not wish to use any preloaded background.