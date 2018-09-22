Here’s how you can cut your airfare with Jet Airways

The full service carrier has introduced “unbundled fares in ‘Light’ and ‘Deal’ categories” for economy class journey in domestic flights.

Passengers travelling in economy class of Jet Airways flights can choose a travel plan with or without complimentary meals, according to the airline. The full service carrier has introduced “unbundled fares in ‘Light’ and ‘Deal’ categories” for economy class journey in domestic flights.

In a release issued on September 19, the airline said it is introducing “options for lowest fare categories, enabling guests to choose between flight plus meal or flight only option”.

“From September 25, 2018, guests travelling in economy and booking ‘Light/ Deal’ fares for travel from September 28, 2018 on its flights within India will not only be able to avail competitive low fares but have the opportunity to buy meals from a specially curated on-board menu,” the release said.

The airline would continue offering complimentary meals across ‘Light/ Deal’ fare choices who have made bookings before September 24. “On flights within India, all features and benefits, including complimentary meals will continue for Economy fare options viz. ‘Saver’, ‘Classic’ and ‘Flex’ and for all fare options in Premiere,” the release said.

Currently, there are five fare options in economy class — ‘Light’, ‘Deal’, ‘Saver’, ‘Classic’ and ‘Flex’. On all domestic flights, all features and benefits, including complimentary meals will continue for the economy fare options of ‘Saver’, ‘Classic’ and ‘Flex and for all fare options in Premiere.