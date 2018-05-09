Here’s how restaurants lure you to eat-out with Instagram worthy food

As the food industry expands, technology is already starting to influence food production, patterns of consumption and distribution circuits. Recent years have seen an increase in the number of apps offering food, deliveries and restaurant reviews. Almost every major industry is seeing a more connected path with its users through technology.

No matter how fun it is to poke people posting pictures of their food on Instagram, those pictures are actually paying the restaurant off. According to a new survey by restaurant management platform SevenRooms, the restaurants can attract more people with Instagram worthy food. Over 22 percent of respondents said that they had gone to a restaurant based on how food and ambiance looked on social media.

The report has other interesting findings to report too, starting from ‘First impressions’ to ‘Booking Reservations’. Here’s what the report had to say:

First Impressions

As people visit the restaurant for the first time, it leaves a huge impact on whether or not they will choose to return again. Over 33 percent of the respondents quoted that they wouldn’t return if the waiter or the waitress didn’t pay close attention to their orders. Moreover, 51 percent of them said that just waiters remembering them make their dining experience stand out.

Standing out

Consumers have thousands of restaurants to choose from, so it’s important to understand what makes them choose that particular restaurant?

The report highlights Quality of Food as the top preference for users (83 percent), then comes in the location – how far or close it is from their homes (52 percent), Reputation of the restaurant is the next factor (37 percent) and last but not the least, discounts offered by the place.

Booking Reservations

Consumers have multiple options to book for a table at the restaurant, they can use food-tech apps, restaurant’s app, web-based reservation, direct calling, are a few options among many others.

The report highlights over 40 percent of people call the restaurant directly to book a table, 23 percent of them booking through the restaurant’s website, 29 percent prefer to book in-person and only 14 percent of them will book a table 30 days prior.

The future of food tech industry will look very different from what it is today. Restaurants and food delivery businesses that are not using analytics are missing out on a beneficial opportunity to increase their ROI and most of all, engage and retain their customers.