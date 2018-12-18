Here’s how much each TV channel will cost from January 1; check full list of rates submitted to TRAI

TRAI’s new pricing move aims to offer customers an option to pay only for those channels they want to watch.

Telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday released a complete list displaying maximum retail price (MRP) of pay channels offered by broadcasters to subscribers. According to the new tariff regime, customers now hold option to select and pay only for only those TV channels they want to watch at an MRP decided by the respective broadcasters. Major TV networks including Zee, Viacom, and Star have also announced their own bouquets, with different channels grouped together for a specific price.

TRAI’s new pricing move aims to offer customers an option to pay only for those channels they want to watch. The regulator doesn’t want the direct to home (DTH) operators to show viewers channels against their choice, making the entire broadcast framework transparent and fair.

The new tariff regime requires customers to select 100 channels, out of which 26 are mandatory Doordarshan channels. The channels cost Rs 130 plus 18 per cent GST. Another 25 channels can also be availed under free to air (FTA) category by paying additional Rs 20. With an exception to Doordarshan, customers can select any channel of their choice under the new regime.

Check full list of rates submitted to TRAI

Here’s the link:

https://www.trai.gov.in/sites/default/files/PayChannels18122018_0.pdf

Meanwhile, according to the new order by telecom regulator, broadcasters were required to draft per month retail price (MRP) of the channels. In addition, broadcasters were also given the option to offer their customers bouquets of channels, which shouldn’t be priced below 85 percent of the sum of the MRPs of the all channels combined in the pack.

“… Authority is of the view that after receiving any discount from the broadcasters in MRP of a pay channel or a bouquet of pay channels, a distributor of television channels may provide discount to its subscribers on the MRP of pay channels or the bouquet of pay channels declared by the broadcasters and notify the retail price to its subscribers”, TRAI order had said.