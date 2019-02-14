Here are jobs: Hiring rises by 15%, Bangalore tops; check where Delhi, Mumbai stand

Metropolitan cities saw an overall increase in the demand for talent across various sectors.

While the job question has been in the news for a while now, jobs have seen a 15% increase in January 2019 compared to the last year, a report by Naukri Jobspeak said. The most noticeable increase has been in the IT industry with a 36% hike from 2018. Also, among the Metropolitan cities, Bangalore topped with most of the hirings, with a robust 27% hike on -year.

Industries such as IT- Software, BPO/ITES, Auto, Banking, FMCG and IT- Hardware are among the top hiring industries. The report revealed that IT- Hardware industry saw an overwhelming increase of 46% on a year-on-year basis. IT- Software industry followed at 36%. A considerable number of recruitments also took place in HR as it witnessed a 30% rise.

Also, the requirements for hiring for an entry-level job also increased by 16%. For people with 4-7 years of experience, the number grew by 18% and for mid-management roles, this number stood at 13%. While the jobs for lower level roles increased considerably, the senior management roles growth remained muted at 2%. The growth in jobs for leadership roles, that demand 16 plus years of experience, was even more tepid at 1%.

Metropolitan cities saw an overall increase in the demand for talent across various sectors, the report said. Talking about the major economic cities, Delhi/NCR’s consolidated hiring increase was at 8%, while that of Chennai was at 24%. The hirings also grew in Mumbai by 10%, Hyderabad by 18% and Pune by 22%. In Delhi, Banking/Financial services sector dominated the hiring space. For Mumbai, the same was observed for the IT- Software industry.

However, industries such as Banking/ insurance and Production/maintenance saw a slip of 16% and 6% respectively according to the report.

Sumeet Singh, CMO, Infoedge India Ltd. commented, “The rise in recruitment for January has been notable across sectors such as IT, Auto and FMCG. The functional areas such as HR, IT – Hardware, and Sales/BD also have observed a rise in recruitment and this trend is likely to continue in the upcoming months.”