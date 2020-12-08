  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Herculean task’: Deloitte set to prepare Uttar Pradesh government’s $1-trillion strategy

By: |
December 8, 2020 6:45 AM

A high-powered committee under the chief secretary has recommended Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India for the job and the state cabinet is likely to put its stamp of approval on it soon.

Given that the gross state domestic product (GSDP) in FY20 was about Rs 17.95 lakh crore, achieving the target will require raising it by over 4 times in five years.Given that the gross state domestic product (GSDP) in FY20 was about Rs 17.95 lakh crore, achieving the target will require raising it by over 4 times in five years.

Global professional services firm, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India has beaten Boston Consulting Group, Grand Thorton and iSAARC-UP IT consortium to emerge as the selected consultancy firm that would help the Uttar Pradesh government in the ‘herculean task’ of shaping its strategy to become a $1 trillion economy in the next five years.

A high-powered committee under the chief secretary has recommended Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India for the job and the state cabinet is likely to put its stamp of approval on it soon.

Related News

Speaking to FE on condition of anonymity, a senior state government official said that while Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, along with Boston Consulting Group, Grand Thorton and iSAARC-UP IT consortium qualified in the technical round, Deloitte emerged as the winner, as its composite technical and financial score was the best.

It may be mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh government has floated a global tender inviting consultants to develop a strategic framework and create an implementation roadmap to help it reach the goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy in the next five years and also design institutional reforms.

Given that the gross state domestic product (GSDP) in FY20 was about Rs 17.95 lakh crore, achieving the target will require raising it by over 4 times in five years.

Admitting that it is a “herculean task” that demands some giant steps to be taken by the state government, the RFP document states that the task requires “some well thought out and long-term strategies on a sustained basis and would also require organisational restructuring, focussed policies and rules for more effective governance, faster decision-making process and improved accountability”.

According to officials, the task was challenging in itself, but with the deep economic contraction caused by Covid-19, it has now become trickier to achieve the target. “To achieve the target, the state would require to raise the current growth rate of 7% substantially. The selected consultant will have to come up with some really out of the box idea to boost the size of GSDP to one trillion dollars,” said another official.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Herculean task Deloitte set to prepare Uttar Pradesh governments $1-trillion strategy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1We remain focused on secular growth companies: Albert Kwok, MD, PGIM Jennison Associates
2Kalpathi Group-owned Veranda Learning Solutions acquires Chennai Race for Rs 100 crore
3HDFC Bank’s multiple digital outages are credit negative: Moody’s