Heranba Industries received seven CIB registrations in May

Agrochemical company Heranba Industries on Friday announced that it has received seven CIB registrations in the month of May. The company informed in a regulatory filing that Ethion Technical, Pyraclostrobin Technical, Captan, Tebuconazole, Thiophanate Methyl, Tricyclazole, Carboxin + Thiram, have been approved by CIB.

“Heranba Industries received 7 CIB registrations and began its FY24 journey on a high note. These registrations are part of our strategy to launch seven new products out of the Sarigam technical and formulation plant. These products would be launched in both technical and formulations segments,” said Ajit Gujral, Head – Strategic Development for Crop Protection Business, Heranba Industries Limited.

Earlier in April, the company had announced that it had received six CIB registrations between March-April 2023. Mepiquat Chloride, Chlorantraniliprole, Flonicamid, Dodine, Thifluzamide, and Clothianidin have been approved by CIB. “These registrations are part of our strategy to launch five new products out of the Sarigam technical plant. These products would be launched in both technical and formulations segments. Approvals for formulations are already in place with the company,” Ajit Gujral had said.

Heranba’s mission is to improve crop productivity and public health and it manufactures synthetic pyrethroids and its intermediates in India. The company has four manufacturing facilities across India with employee strength of more than 900. It has a wide network of businesses in India as well as across the globe.