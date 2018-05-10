Heinz ropes in Sourav Ganguly to boost one of its key brands, Complan

The health drink is one of the major brands in the Rs 6,000 crore milk food drinks (MFD) category in the country. (IE)

Heinz India, part of the global food company KraftHeinz Company, has roped in former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly for three years to boost one of its key brands. “We have brought in Sourav Ganguly on board for Complan for three years. He was a natural choice being a national figure, a father and a Complan boy himself,” Heinz India managing director Sankalp Potbhare said here today. Ganguly will be the brand ambassador of Complan. Potbhare said Ganguly has agreed to be the Complan campaign as it aims to raise protein awareness across the country, starting with West Bengal.

“We are looking at a sustained double-digit marketshare nationally for the health drink,” he said adding “We are ahead with our plans.” The company claimed it has registered a healthy growth from Complan since its re-launch about six months ago. The health drink is one of the major brands in the Rs 6,000 crore milk food drinks (MFD) category in the country.

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are the two major states accounting for one-third of the market. Its market share has increased by 2.5 per cent in West Bengal since the relaunch, he said adding that Complan has 15 per cent marketshare in the state. Asked, Potbhare said the company was consolidating its existing product portfolio before launching new global brand like Planters in India.

Several products, including the company’s international ones are in the R&D and exploratory stage and would be “unveiled at the right time”, company officials said. In 2017 Heinz India had said with its impetus on new products and brands is aspiring to double the topline to around Rs 3500 crore by 2021.