scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

HeidelbergCement Q1FY24 results: Profit rises marginally by 1.4% to Rs 51.61 crore, revenue up 1%

HeidelbergCement India posted revenue from operations at Rs 595.64 crore, up 1 per cent as against Rs 589.89 crore during Q1FY23.

Written by Tanya Krishna
HeidelbergCement,, Q1FY24 results, quarter results, profit, revenue, income, expenditure
HeidelbergCement India posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 52.32 crore.

HeidelbergCement India on Tuesday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 52.32 crore, rising marginally by 1.4 per cent in comparison to Rs 51.61 crore during the first quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 595.64 crore, up 1 per cent as against Rs 589.89 crore during Q1FY23. HeidelbergCement posted total income of Rs 609.02 crore, up 1.5 per cent in comparison to Rs 600.15 crore during the first quarter last year. Furthermore, the total expenses during the period was at Rs 538.90 crore, up 1.5 per cent as against Rs 530.84 crore during the same period in FY23. 

More Stories on
Net profit
Revenue

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 13:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS