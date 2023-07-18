HeidelbergCement Q1FY24 results: Profit rises marginally by 1.4% to Rs 51.61 crore, revenue up 1%

HeidelbergCement India posted revenue from operations at Rs 595.64 crore, up 1 per cent as against Rs 589.89 crore during Q1FY23.

HeidelbergCement India posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 52.32 crore.

HeidelbergCement India on Tuesday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 52.32 crore, rising marginally by 1.4 per cent in comparison to Rs 51.61 crore during the first quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 595.64 crore, up 1 per cent as against Rs 589.89 crore during Q1FY23. HeidelbergCement posted total income of Rs 609.02 crore, up 1.5 per cent in comparison to Rs 600.15 crore during the first quarter last year. Furthermore, the total expenses during the period was at Rs 538.90 crore, up 1.5 per cent as against Rs 530.84 crore during the same period in FY23.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 13:27 IST