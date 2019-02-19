Hedge fund operator Avendus Capital plans $1 billion India-focused ESG fund

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 4:46 AM

Avendus Capital has started accepting money for one of India’s first funds to base investment decisions on environment, social and governance parameters as investor concerns about governance at Indian companies surge.

avendus, avendus capitalAvendus expects to raise billion over two years with its ESG fund and sees around 70% of that money coming from overseas investors.

Avendus Capital has started accepting money for one of India’s first funds to base investment decisions on environment, social and governance parameters as investor concerns about governance at Indian companies surge.

“Traditionally, university endowments and pension funds tend to participate in ESG. But we are now seeing a lot of appetite also from millennial, high net-worth investors and family offices,” Abhay Laijawala, managing director at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, said. “The compelling newsflow around climate change and work-related issues is driving this shift.”

Avendus expects to raise $1 billion over two years with its ESG fund and sees around 70% of that money coming from overseas investors. Laijawala declined to say how much his fund has raised so far. The firm has an exclusive agreement with proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India, or IiAS, to assess NSE Nifty 100 Index companies based on ESG scores, and aims to invest in no more than 25.

Global investment based on ESG strategies stood at nearly $23 trillion at the end of 2015, according to the most recent data available from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, published in a report sponsored by Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. While sustainable investment is now well-entrenched in Europe and the US, the concept is just getting off the ground in India.

The timing couldn’t be better for Avendus, a financial company backed by KKR, as India Inc struggles with a host of governance issues ranging from troubled relationships between companies and their founding firms to poor disclosures on debt.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Hedge fund operator Avendus Capital plans $1 billion India-focused ESG fund
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition