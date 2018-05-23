HealthHunt: Healthy lifestyle matters

Duggal has set out on the arduous voyage to make a difference in people’s lives through HealthHunt, a content-led marketplace in the health and wellness space.

Nutritionist Pooja Sachin Duggal was one of the top five women in the global diamond industry, spearheading the Indian arm of the Rapaport Group when she decided to follow her one true passion—holistic living. Thus, HealthHunt was born. In just over a year, HealthHunt has directly impacted 5 million users around the globe and has emerged as one of Asia’s leading software as a service (SaaS)-based wellness platform.

"There is a reason I keep stressing on holistic living instead of healthy living. While healthy living could mean drinking a smoothie or going to a kickboxing class, holistic living means much more and is composed of everything that makes not just your body, but also your mind and soul happy. After all, isn't that what life is about?" she says.

According to Duggal, good health is often misunderstood as the absence of a disease. “One in 20 searches today on Google are on health. You could say that we are in an age of web-self-help. With over 65% of deaths today attributed to chronic diseases, arising out of lifestyle choices, there certainly was a need to disrupt the understanding of daily well-being. Doctors never were—and to date aren’t—required to understand nutrition as part of their curriculum. By now, it has been made clear that the choices you make every single day about your diet and lifestyle have a huge impact on your body and your life span, diseases (that you can avoid or fight) and your overall well-being,” explains Duggal, who has studied nutrition from Integrative Nutrition, one of the the world’s largest schools for nutrition.

HealthHunt is powering some of Asia’s largest corporates, schools and colleges with a curated repository of wellness information that’s verified and fact-checked through its tool—the health wire. Healthhunt has already partnered with a 100 brands and 60 health experts, listing over 3500 products and publishing verified, trustworthy content on a daily basis.

HealthHunt is currently bootstrapped. “We have recently received some interest from investors and are exploring the opportunity with them. The most important aspect of funding is for us to have the right strategic partners that will help us accelerate towards our vision,” she says.

HealthHunt has 50,000 corporate sign-ups already on its recently launched tool—health wire—which allows companies to share personalised, simplified, verified, and highly actionable information with their employees or businesses. “The plug-in is accomplished in 24-hours. You sign up with us and your employees will be empowered with wellness information starting the very next day,” she says.

HealthHunt is gradually gravitating towards an AI-based platform. “We try not to use the word AI loosely given how it’s almost becoming a marketing gimmick. We had implemented early-learning algorithms and are on our way to becoming “everyone’s private health coach”… which will be AI-driven. What’s more, we will be available in four more languages in the coming months, so just about everyone can reap benefits from our services,” she summarises.