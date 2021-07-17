Healthcare to have special focus in coming decades: Cadila Healthcare

"A bigger, more expansive and stronger Zydus, connected to the world is what we envision in our growth journey ahead," Cadila Healthcare Chairman Pankaj R Patel said.

Healthcare will see a special focus in the coming decades to tackle unforeseen situations like COVID-19 or bridge unmet needs, and Zydus is gearing up to meet any such challenge through innovation, Cadila Healthcare said on Saturday.

According to the annual report of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus Group, for 2020-21, the new decade will be propelled by technology and global connectivity and the company needs to see how it can embrace both.

“COVID-19 is not the first healthcare challenge that has brought about a huge change in the world around us and it certainly won’t be the last. But what will make the difference is how we respond to these challenges,” Cadila Healthcare Chairman Pankaj R Patel said in his message to the shareholders.

This is where innovation and the ability to bring excellence in execution will matter and make all the difference, he added.

“Innovation has been a gamechanger for us and it will continue to be an arrowhead for us in the decade ahead. Innovation also in terms of how we reach out to customers, that’s going to be the most critical part of what we do,” Patel said.

As the company moves ahead, it will continue to find newer ways of reaching out to patients and key opinion leaders and do this in a faster, simpler and more efficient ways, he added.

“In the coming decades, there will be a special focus on healthcare to tackle unforeseen challenges or bridge unmet healthcare needs. Zydus is gearing up to meet this demand, leading the way with innovation,” Patel said.

The company will also see progress from continued, significant investment in research and development, he added.

“We’re on a journey of continuous improvement in critical areas such as digital platforms technology. We live in an age that demands smart work. An era in which data provides key analytics that save money, time and lives. That’s why we will continue to expand and enhance our digital platforms,” Patel said.

By actively promoting internal talent and providing abundant opportunities for role expansion and career growth, Zydus has been building people to build its business.

All of this will help the company to step up the momentum for growth in the coming decade, and take it to the next level, expand business and serve customers like never before, he added.

Bringing more innovations to life, “making good on our commitment to create healthier communities with patient-centric approaches, will be our overarching purpose as we move ahead, fulfilling our mission as a healthcare focussed organisation,” he added.