  3. Health start-up Cure.fit raises $120 million in Series C funding

Health and fitness start-up Cure.fit on Monday said it has raised $120 million in a Series C round of funding.

By: | Bengaluru | Published: July 30, 2018 8:39 PM
Cure.fit, Series C round of funding, Mukesh Bansal, Ankit Nagori, CULT and Mind centres Founded in 2016 by Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal and former Flipkart executive Ankit Nagori, Cure.fit has four flagship products — Cult.Fit, Eat.Fit, Mind.Fit and Care.fit. (PTI)

“Health is over $100 billion category in India and is ready for new tech-driven approach for much better consumer experience. With very high health awareness and rapid technology adoption among consumers, Cure.fit has a unique opportunity to become the go-to destination for all health needs for India,” Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder, Cure.fit, said in a statement.

With presence in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR region and recent foray in Hyderabad, the start-up has over 75 “CULT and Mind centres” and aims to grow to over 500 centres in the next three years.

